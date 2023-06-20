Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, WYNN, TGT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 24,540 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 10,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 16,175 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 2,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 47,350 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
