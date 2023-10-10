Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ETNB, RH, AKRO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 89bio Inc (Symbol: ETNB), where a total of 26,777 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 216.2% of ETNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,700 underlying shares of ETNB. Below is a chart showing ETNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 18,464 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 213.7% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) options are showing a volume of 21,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 203.6% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

