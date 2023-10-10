Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ETNB, RH, AKRO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 89bio Inc (Symbol: ETNB), where a total of 26,777 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 216.2% of ETNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,700 underlying shares of ETNB. Below is a chart showing ETNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 18,464 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 213.7% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) options are showing a volume of 21,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 203.6% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETNB options, RH options, or AKRO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SOGO
Funds Holding WVFC
Funds Holding MARZ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.