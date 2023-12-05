Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EPAM, IBM, SJM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM), where a total volume of 2,288 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 16,373 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) saw options trading volume of 6,087 contracts, representing approximately 608,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

