Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EPAM, IBM, SJM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM), where a total volume of 2,288 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 16,373 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) saw options trading volume of 6,087 contracts, representing approximately 608,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EPAM options, IBM options, or SJM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: AEE Videos
INY Videos
CYS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.