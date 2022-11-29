Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, GEO, LOPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 23,631 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 17,515 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,000 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE) saw options trading volume of 1,540 contracts, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of LOPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of LOPE. Below is a chart showing LOPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, GEO options, or LOPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.