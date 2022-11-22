Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, BA, ADI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 20,984 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 44,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 6,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 17,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,200 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
