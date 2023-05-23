Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DY, WMT, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY), where a total of 2,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 281,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.3% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 368,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 42,081 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 4,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 15,272 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

