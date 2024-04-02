Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DPZ, SPOT, NOC

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 5,880 contracts, representing approximately 588,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 2,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 297,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,500 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, SPOT options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FEEU Videos
KLXI shares outstanding history
DGS Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.