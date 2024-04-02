Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DPZ, SPOT, NOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 2,197 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 219,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 529,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 5,880 contracts, representing approximately 588,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 2,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 297,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,500 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

