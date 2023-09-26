Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DOCU, SIRI, AX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 22,241 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,700 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 65,359 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 19,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) saw options trading volume of 2,224 contracts, representing approximately 222,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,100 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

