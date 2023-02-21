Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DMRC, CMAX, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digimarc Corp (Symbol: DMRC), where a total volume of 373 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 37,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54% of DMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,000 underlying shares of DMRC. Below is a chart showing DMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
CareMax Inc (Symbol: CMAX) options are showing a volume of 1,622 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 162,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of CMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 300,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of CMAX. Below is a chart showing CMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 20,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
