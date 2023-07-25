News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DKNG, VTNR, DDOG

July 25, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 100,468 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 16,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertex Energy Inc. (Symbol: VTNR) options are showing a volume of 17,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.7% of VTNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,500 underlying shares of VTNR. Below is a chart showing VTNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 36,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, VTNR options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
