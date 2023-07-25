Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DKNG, VTNR, DDOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 100,468 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 16,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
Vertex Energy Inc. (Symbol: VTNR) options are showing a volume of 17,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.7% of VTNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,500 underlying shares of VTNR. Below is a chart showing VTNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 36,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
