Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DISH, WING, IIPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total volume of 39,184 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 11,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 2,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 275,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 1,519 contracts, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DISH options, WING options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

