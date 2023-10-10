Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, KMX, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 80,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 15,695 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 46,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 8,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,800 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

