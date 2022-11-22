Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DEN, WST, CLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN), where a total volume of 2,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 277,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) options are showing a volume of 4,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 456,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of WST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,000 underlying shares of WST. Below is a chart showing WST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH) saw options trading volume of 2,047 contracts, representing approximately 204,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

