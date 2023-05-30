Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DELL, CAH, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 18,147 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 6,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,700 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 9,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 920,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 3,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,000 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 32,444 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
