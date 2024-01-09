Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DDOG, WMT, AYI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 17,259 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 45,843 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 6,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) options are showing a volume of 1,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,800 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
