Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DASH, PVH, CMPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 28,025 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 20,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 6,251 contracts, representing approximately 625,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 998,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,200 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR) options are showing a volume of 1,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

