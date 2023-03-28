Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DASH, PVH, CMPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 28,025 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 20,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 6,251 contracts, representing approximately 625,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 998,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,200 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR) options are showing a volume of 1,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, PVH options, or CMPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of LONG
Funds Holding FOA
TXT MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.