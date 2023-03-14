Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, PINS, BTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 89,102 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 25,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 120,521 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 105.8% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 32,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 47,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.9% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 11,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
