Markets
CZR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CZR, NKE, TSN

November 29, 2022 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 25,665 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 10,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 37,629 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 17,280 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, NKE options, or TSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DAKP Videos
 OI Average Annual Return
 MEI Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CZR
NKE
TSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.