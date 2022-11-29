Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CZR, NKE, TSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 25,665 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 10,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 37,629 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 17,280 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
