Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, WDC, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 32,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 24,684 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,666 contracts, representing approximately 266,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
