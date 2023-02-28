Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, MGM, BBY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 52,031 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,600 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 23,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 16,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 9,088 contracts, representing approximately 908,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,000 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
