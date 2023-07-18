Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVS, SPHR, AXON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 38,195 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,200 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 2,192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 219,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 2,916 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 291,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 708,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
