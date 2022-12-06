Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSTM, LNG, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 5,175 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 517,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.3% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 858,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 11,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,900 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 24,645 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSTM options, LNG options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.