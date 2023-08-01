Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, SIX, LNTH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 36,951 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) options are showing a volume of 15,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.4% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 7,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,700 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) saw options trading volume of 7,442 contracts, representing approximately 744,200 underlying shares or approximately 94.5% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 787,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,200 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

