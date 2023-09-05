Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, IBM, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 25,872 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 1,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 15,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 1,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,600 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 11,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,900 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRM options, IBM options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks
AIRG Average Annual Return
BUFD Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.