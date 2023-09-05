News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, IBM, DLTR

September 05, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 25,872 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 1,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 15,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 1,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,600 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 11,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,900 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

