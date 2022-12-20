Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CPE, COP, WFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE), where a total of 5,251 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 525,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of CPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of CPE. Below is a chart showing CPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 26,417 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,200 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 78,767 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 6,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,300 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

