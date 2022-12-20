Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CPE, COP, WFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE), where a total of 5,251 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 525,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of CPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of CPE. Below is a chart showing CPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 26,417 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,200 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 78,767 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 6,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,300 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CPE options, COP options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: WST MACD
GBLD Options Chain
Marriott International Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.