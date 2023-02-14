Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COTY, ARCH, MS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), where a total of 28,528 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,400 underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) saw options trading volume of 1,692 contracts, representing approximately 169,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 39,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,200 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

