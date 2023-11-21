Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, META, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 17,958 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $585 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 1,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $585 strike highlighted in orange:
Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 172,679 contracts, representing approximately 17.3 million underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 12,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 430,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $407.50 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $407.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, META options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
