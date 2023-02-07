Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, ENPH, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 15,310 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 34,705 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 571,833 contracts, representing approximately 57.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 70,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
