Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, DAL, AAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 30,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 151.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 4,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 95,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 8,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,700 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 136,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
