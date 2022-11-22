Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, AZO, HRL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 25,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 128.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $585 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $585 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,410 contracts, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares or approximately 93.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2880 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 31 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2880 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) saw options trading volume of 14,746 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 91.5% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 6,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,200 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, AZO options, or HRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

