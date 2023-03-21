Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CORT, CHPT, WIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT), where a total volume of 6,550 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 655,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.1% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 58,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 22,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) options are showing a volume of 5,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 569,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 929,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,000 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORT options, CHPT options, or WIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
