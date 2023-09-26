Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COP, ROKU, PRGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), where a total of 25,242 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,700 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 39,887 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) saw options trading volume of 1,426 contracts, representing approximately 142,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,500 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COP options, ROKU options, or PRGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ORTX
CNLG Insider Buying
NSYS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.