Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COP, ROKU, PRGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), where a total of 25,242 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,700 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 39,887 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) saw options trading volume of 1,426 contracts, representing approximately 142,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,500 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COP options, ROKU options, or PRGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.