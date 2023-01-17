Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COIN, LBRDK, UPST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 191,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.6% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 21,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Liberty Broadband Corp (Symbol: LBRDK) options are showing a volume of 18,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136% of LBRDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 902,200 underlying shares of LBRDK. Below is a chart showing LBRDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 59,152 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 134.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,200 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, LBRDK options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.