Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COIN, FCNCA, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 109,785 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 5,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,800 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA) options are showing a volume of 448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 44,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of FCNCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,000 underlying shares of FCNCA. Below is a chart showing FCNCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 16,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 2,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, FCNCA options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.