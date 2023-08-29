Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMI, PLL, BSX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), where a total volume of 3,170 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 317,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,100 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) options are showing a volume of 1,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,000 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 30,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,500 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
