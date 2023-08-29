News & Insights

Markets
CMI

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMI, PLL, BSX

August 29, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), where a total volume of 3,170 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 317,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,100 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) options are showing a volume of 1,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,000 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 30,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,500 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMI options, PLL options, or BSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RVAC Options Chain
 SNA MACD
 AVY Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMI
PLL
BSX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.