Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMI, AMAT, GEHC

February 06, 2024 — 01:34 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), where a total volume of 6,444 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 644,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.9% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 48,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 11,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) saw options trading volume of 19,639 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

