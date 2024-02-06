Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMI, AMAT, GEHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), where a total volume of 6,444 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 644,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.9% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 48,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 11,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) saw options trading volume of 19,639 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMI options, AMAT options, or GEHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ICD market cap history
SKGR market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WFM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.