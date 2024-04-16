Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, NVDA

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 38,455 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 145% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 488,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 25,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMG options, NFLX options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
