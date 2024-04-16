Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 4,689 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 468,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 165.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 283,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2750 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2750 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 38,455 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 145% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 488,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 25,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

