Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMC, AVGO, OSK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC), where a total of 3,158 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 315,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 627,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 11,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $780 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) saw options trading volume of 3,436 contracts, representing approximately 343,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of OSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares of OSK. Below is a chart showing OSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMC options, AVGO options, or OSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

