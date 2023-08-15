Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMC, AVGO, OSK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC), where a total of 3,158 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 315,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 627,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 11,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $780 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) saw options trading volume of 3,436 contracts, representing approximately 343,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of OSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares of OSK. Below is a chart showing OSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMC options, AVGO options, or OSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: IONM market cap history
Institutional Holders of PCH
Institutional Holders of SWT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.