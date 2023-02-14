Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHPT, AAPL, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT), where a total volume of 98,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 27,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 719,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 72.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 68,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 50,194 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 92.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
