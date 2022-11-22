Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CELH, LOW, NVAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total of 7,233 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 723,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,400 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 22,545 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,500 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 25,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,000 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CELH options, LOW options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
