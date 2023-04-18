Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CBRE, SPLK, NLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE), where a total of 29,344 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.8% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 16,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 12,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
And Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) saw options trading volume of 47,407 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 96.9% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 20,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
