News & Insights

Markets
CALM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CALM, BURL, SBUX

April 02, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), where a total of 4,302 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 430,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 699,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 6,049 contracts, representing approximately 604,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 995,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,700 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 44,920 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CALM options, BURL options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FDTB
 XSLV Options Chain
 CCI Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CALM
BURL
SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.