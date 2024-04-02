Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CALM, BURL, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), where a total of 4,302 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 430,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 699,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 6,049 contracts, representing approximately 604,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 995,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,700 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 44,920 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

