Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CALM, BURL, SBUX

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 6,049 contracts, representing approximately 604,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 995,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,700 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 44,920 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CALM options, BURL options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
