Notable Tuesday Option Activity: C, SHAK, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 69,080 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,300 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 3,241 contracts, representing approximately 324,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 732,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 25,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, SHAK options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
