News & Insights

Markets
C

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: C, SHAK, UAL

June 20, 2023 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 69,080 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,300 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 3,241 contracts, representing approximately 324,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 732,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 25,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for C options, SHAK options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GLCN YTD Return
 VINC Insider Buying
 UNM shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C
SHAK
UAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.