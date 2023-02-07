Notable Tuesday Option Activity: C, BAC, SPG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 84,144 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 5,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,700 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 169,355 contracts, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 18,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 6,583 contracts, representing approximately 658,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,800 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, BAC options, or SPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
