Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BYND, HOOD, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total volume of 11,779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 30,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 13,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 771 contracts, representing approximately 77,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2600 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BYND options, HOOD options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

