Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, CMG, WPC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 11,823 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 324.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 363,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2460 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2460 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 8,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 883,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 314.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1990 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 1,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1990 strike highlighted in orange:

And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) saw options trading volume of 24,632 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 232% of WPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 14,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WPC. Below is a chart showing WPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, CMG options, or WPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

