Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, CMG, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 6,242 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 624,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 210.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 296,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1750 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1750 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 5,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 524,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 265,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1510 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1510 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 137,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, CMG options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.