Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BJRI, BAC, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BJ's Restaurants Inc (Symbol: BJRI), where a total of 5,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 528,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 141% of BJRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 375,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,600 underlying shares of BJRI. Below is a chart showing BJRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 619,863 contracts, representing approximately 62.0 million underlying shares or approximately 138.5% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 46,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 36,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

