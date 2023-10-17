News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BJRI, BAC, ZM

October 17, 2023 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BJ's Restaurants Inc (Symbol: BJRI), where a total of 5,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 528,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 141% of BJRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 375,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,600 underlying shares of BJRI. Below is a chart showing BJRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 619,863 contracts, representing approximately 62.0 million underlying shares or approximately 138.5% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 46,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 36,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
