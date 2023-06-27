Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BILL, AKAM, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total of 6,924 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 692,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 6,551 contracts, representing approximately 655,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 25,558 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,400 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BILL options, AKAM options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
