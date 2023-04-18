Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIIB, NKE, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 3,032 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 303,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,500 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 26,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 19,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

